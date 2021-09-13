Walter Delong Sr.

Walter “Walt” Roger Delong Sr., 71, died on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Frazer Delong.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Eric Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.