Reynolds’ last-second goal keeps Redwomen unbeaten

SOUTH POINT — Basketball isn’t the only sport with a buzzer beater.

Trailing 3-2, the Rock Hill Redwomen were able to escape with a tie against the Johnson Central Lady Eagles as Bri Reynolds scored with 1.2 seconds left to play on Saturday in the South Point Riverside Physical Therapy Soccer Showcase.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of the game on goals by Makaylie Walker and Kylie Goble.

But Rock Hill scored the next two goals as Emmi Stevens found the net off an assist from Reynolds at the 25-minute mark and then Ellen Heaberlin drilled a penalty kicked with 32:00 on the clock.

Reynolds sat out the latter part of the first half when she fell and was shaken up with a wrist injury.

Johnson Central went back on top in the second half when Haley Lykins scored off and assist from Clair Blair at the 73-minute mark.

But the Lady Eagles commited a foul from 25 yards out and Reynolds race to the ball, grabbed it and took a shot without giving the wall time to get set as she scored her clutch goal unassisted to keep the Redwomen unbeaten at 5-0-1.

Johnson Central is now 4-2-1.

Rock Hill entertains Piketon on Monday.

Rock Hill 2 1 = 3

Johnson Central 2 1 = 3

First Half

JC – Makaylie Walker (assist Haley Lykins) 12:00

JC – Kylie Goble (assist Lakin Bentley) 20:00

RH – Emmi Stevens (assist Bri Reynolds) 25:00

RH – Ellen Heaberlin (penalty kick) 32:00

Second Half

JC – Haley Lykins (assist Clair Blair) 73:00

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 80:00

Games Statistics

Shots on goal – Johnson Central 9, Rock Hill 14

Goalkeeper saves – JC: Clara Blair 11; RH: Cigi Pancake 4, Abby Paine 2

Corner kicks – Johnson Central 2, Rock Hill 5