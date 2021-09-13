Jeffrey Huff Sr.

June 16, 1967—Sept. 11, 2021

Jeffrey Lyn Huff Sr., 54, of Kitts Hill, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Kings Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky, surrounded by his wife and kids.

Jeff was born June 16, 1967, in Ironton, a son to the late John William and Georgianna Faye (Ridgeway) Huff.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 34 years, Nancy (Hunt) Huff, whom he married Oct. 24, 1986.

Jeff was a 1985 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Shawnee State University.

Jeff was a mechanic for the Lawrence County Engineer’s Office in Ironton for 15 years.

Jeff loved the outdoors, deer hunting, four-wheeler riding, and woodworking and he especially enjoyed making cradles for his grandchildren.

He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, David Huff.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Bethanie (Adam) Corn, of Scottown; son, Jeffrey “JJ” (Stephanie) Huff, Jr., of Willow Wood; a sister, Angie Terry, of Ironton a brother, Greg (Chuck) Huff Hogsten, of Hecla; his pride and joy were his seven grandchildren, Rocky Huff, Adalyn Corn, Rowdy Huff, Annabeth Corn, Roselyn Huff, Wylder Corn and Rhyot Huff; and a host of friends and family that will miss him dearly.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Todd Bevins officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral.

The family is requesting everyone to wear a mask while visiting at the funeral home.

To offer the Huff family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.