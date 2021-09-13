Herd announces non-league basketball schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall released its 2021-22 men’s basketball non-conference schedule on Monday. It features eight games, in addition to a pair of home exhibitions.

“Our non-conference schedule has a good mixture of games that will give our team enough variety to help us grow and perfect our play,” Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni said.

“It’s highlighted with many top schools that will compete for their conference championships with games at home against Northern Iowa, Wright State and Duquesne, among others that will bring exciting games to The Cam.

“When you add in road trips to Indiana, Ohio and Toledo with others mixed in makes for an exciting 2021-22 season. We are ready and hoping our fans come back to The Cam and follow The Herd.”

The Herd begins the campaign with exhibitions against Davis & Elkins on Oct. 31 and Pikeville College on Nov. 7 at the Henderson Center.

MU then has five straight home games to begin the regular season with contests against Wright State (Nov. 12), Milligan University (Nov. 15), Campbell (Nov. 18), Jackson State (Nov. 21) and Louisiana (Nov. 23).

Marshall’s first road game will be against Big Ten foe Indiana on Nov. 27 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Following that game, the Herd travels to former Mid-American Conference rival Akron on Dec. 1.

The Green and White return home on Dec. 4 to host Duquesne and Dec. 8 when it hosts Bluefield College.

The Herd goes back on the road for a pair of contests, starting with EKU on Dec. 11 before heading to Athens, Ohio, play the Ohio Bobcats on Dec. 15. Ohio reached the second round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last season.

MU then plays host to Northern Iowa on Dec. 18 for its final non-conference home game of 2021 at the Henderson Center.

Marshall then concludes non-conference play at 2021 NIT qualifier Toledo on Dec. 21.

All tip times and broadcast information is TBD.

SEASON TICKET RENEWALS

The men’s basketball season-ticket deadline has been extended until next Tuesday, Sept. 21.

SCHEDULE

Oct. 31 vs. Davis & Elkins (Exh.)

Nov. 7 vs. Pikeville College (Exh.)

Nov. 12 vs. Wright State

Nov. 15 vs. Milligan University

Nov. 18 vs. Campbell

Nov. 21 vs. Jackson State

Nov. 23 vs. Louisiana

Nov. 27 at Indiana

Dec. 1 at Akron

Dec. 4 vs. Duquesne

Dec. 8 vs. Bluefield College

Dec. 11 at Eastern Kentucky

Dec. 15 at Ohio

Dec. 18 vs. Northern Iowa

Dec. 21 at Toledo