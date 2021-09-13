Flyers drop tough decision to Lions

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The St. Joseph Flyers replaced a .500 team with one of the better Kentucky soccer teams in the area.

With a late cancellation by Peebles Friday night, the Boyd County Lions agreed to play the Flyers Saturday afternoon and they were able to slip past the Flyers 4-3.

St. Joseph got 2 goals from Zachary Johnson with Brady Medinger finding the back of the net for the other goal.

Landon Rowe and Johnson each had an assist for the Flyers, goalkeeper Eli Ford had 6 saves and Michael Mahlmeister turned away 3 shots.

The Flyers had 19 shots with 11 on goal, 6 fouls and 2 corner kicks.

Boyd County (10-2) got 2 goals from James Terrill while Adam Perkins and Grant Chaffin added one each. Bryce Adams, Alec Lawson and Grant Chaffin each had an assist.

The Lions had 21 shots with 13 on goal, 9 fouls. 6 corner kicks and 5 offside penalties.

St. Joseph (2-2) will host Portsmouth Clay on Tuesday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.