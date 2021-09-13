September 14, 2021

  • 68°

Charles Johnson Jr.

By Obituaries

Published 3:08 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Charles Johnson Jr.

Charles Allen Johnson Jr, 46, of Wayne, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, Set. 7, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Carri Vandergriff.

Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend either the Ohio River Revival or Grovefest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business