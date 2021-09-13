Vikings use strong ground game to pound Panthers

Jim Walker

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — You can’t plant the corn until you plow the field.

The Symmes Valley Vikings know you can’t rack up running yardage until you plow through the defense and they did just that on Friday as the offensive line cleared the way to a 55-13 win over the Tug Valley Panthers.

The Vikings (4-0) piled up 430 total yards with 376 coming on the ground as they ran behind the offensive line of center Tanner McComas, guards Eli Patterson, Aleck Beckett and Gary Combs, tackles Gavan Yates and Isaac Ross, and tight ends Josh Saunders, Beckett and Brayden Webb.

“Our offensive line played really well. We had a lot of big holes to run through. Anytime you run for over 300 yards, you’re definitely getting the job done up front,” said Vikings’ coach Rusty Webb.

Levi Best led the ground game with 138 yards on 7 carries. Levi Niece had 79 yards on just 2 attempts and Ethan Patterson ran 7 times for 71 yards.

Brayden Webb had a nice all-around game as he ran 3 times for 38 yards and a score and also caught 3 passes for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Our backs did a great job blocking for each other and they ran hard. They ran through a lot of arm tackles. I was very pleased with our focus and our effort,” said Webb.

Tug Valley (0-3) got a first down but then had to punt to start the game and then the Vikings scored on a 1-yard run by Ethan Patterson.

Gavan Yates kicked the first of seven conversion and it was 7-0.

On third and long, the Panthers attempted to throw the ball only to have Ethan Patterson get the interception.

One play later, Best ran 38 yards for the score and it was 14-0.

The Panthers went 40 yards in 9 plays only to fumble which led to a 71-yard scoring jaunt by Niece and it was 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Following a three-and-out, the Vikings used a pass from Best to Webb that covered 21 yards for the score and a 27-0 lead.

Niece recovered a fumble and set up a 22-yard TD run by Ethan Patterson and it was 34-0.

Eli Patterson recovered a fumble which led to a 19-yard scoring run by Brayden Webb as he slipped into the fullback position and it was now 41-0.

Tug Valley finally got on the scoreboard as Elijah Fluty hit Ethan Colegrove with a 3-yard TD pass and it was 41-7.

But the lead grew quickly as Best galloped 65 yards for the touchdown on the ensuing play after the kickoff and it was 48-7 at the break.

The Vikings took the second half kickoff and went 57 yards in 7 plays capped by a 17-yard TD pass from Grayson Walsh to Brayden Webb.

Tug Valley’s final score came in the fourth quarter as Fluty and Colegrove teamed up on a 33-yard touchdown pass.

The Vikings visit Fayetteville on Friday.

Symmes Valley 20 28 7 0 = 55

Tug Valley 0 7 0 6 = 13

First Quarter

SV – Ethan Patterson 1 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV – Levi Best 38 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV – Levi Niece 71 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

SV – Brayden Webb 21 pass from Levi Best (Gavan Yates kick)

SV – Ethan Patterson 22 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV – Brayden Webb 19 run (Gavan Yates kick)

TV – Ethan Colegrove 3 pass from Elijah Fluty (kick good)

SV – Levi Best 65 run (Gavan Yates kick)

Third Quarter

SV — Brayden Webb 17 pass from Grayson Walsh (Gavan Yates kick)

Fourth Quarter

TV — Ethan Colegrove 33 pass from Elijah Fluty (kick failed)

SV TV

First downs 18 14

Rushes-yards 37-376 25-67

Passing yards 54 135

Total yards 430 202

Cmp-Att-Int 3-3-0 10-29-2

Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-2

Penalties-yards 15-135 5-26

Punts-average 2-30.5 2-24.5

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Symmes Valley: Levi Best 7-138, Grayson Walsh 6-45, Sam McCleese 2-2, Levi Niece 2-79, Jacob Cade 4-4, Will Jones 3-8, Ethan Patterson 7-71, Kingston Fields 3-1, Brayden Webb 3-28; Tug Valley: Caleb May 10-37.

PASSING — Symmes Valley: Levi Best 1-1-0 21 TD, Grayson Walsh 2-2-0 33 TD; Tug Valley: Ethan Varney 1-9-1 20, Elijah Fluty 9-20-1 115 2TD.

RECEIVING — Symmes Valley: Brayden Webb 3-54 TD; Tug Valley: Ethan Colegrove 4-47 2TD, Caleb May 3-43, 13 2-25.