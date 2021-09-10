Food truck rally set for Sept. 11

SOUTH POINT — Mayor Jeff Gaskin says the Village of South Point will host its third and final food truck rally for the year next weekend.

Gaskin said that nine vendors will set up in the park by the boat dock at Second and Ferry streets from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

“We have our old favorites coming back and some new folks,” he said.

Among those returning will be Bite Mi Thai Food, of Huntington, Twisted Cafe, of Barboursville, Abbey Shae Bakes and Gue Concessions, while new additions will include The Ice Cream Guy, O’Goodness Mini Donuts and Dragonfly Outdoor Café, the food truck of Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures, based in Greenup, Kentucky.

There is no cost for admission to the event.