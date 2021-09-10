Flyers open SOC play with 3-2 win over New Boston

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WEST PORTSMOUTH — It didn’t matter to the St. Joseph Flyers where they were playing, they still played well.

The Flyers began Southern Ohio Conference play against the New Boston Tigers with the game being held at Portsmouth West High School.

The change in scenery didn’t matter to the Flyers as they posted a 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Elijah Rowe recorded two goals and Zachary Johnson had the third Flyers’ goal. Landon Rowe and Johnson each had an assist.

Colt Maynard and Joshia Smith scored goals for New Boston with Rhys Bratchett getting an assist.

Goalkeeper Eli Ford had 10 saves as New Boston attempts 10 shots with 8 on goal. The Tigers’ goalkeeper Brady Voiers had 8 saves as the Flyers took 15 shots with 12 on goal.

St. Joseph is now 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in the SOC.

The Flyers host Peebles on Saturday for Senior Day.

Game Statistics

Goals – St. Joseph: Elijah Rowe 2, Zachary Johnson 1; New Boston: Colt Maynard, Josia Smith

Assists – St. Joseph: Zachary Johnson, Landon Rowe; New Boston: Rhys Bratchett

Shots – St. Joseph 15, New Boston 10

Shots on goal – St. Joseph 12, New Boston 8

Corner kicks – St. Joseph 1, New Boston 6

Offside penalties – St. Joseph 3, New Boston 1

Fouls – St. Joseph 7, New Boston 11

Yellow cards – St. Joseph 2, New Boston 2

Saves – St. Joseph goalkeeper Eli Ford 10; New Boston goalkeeper Brady Voiers 8.