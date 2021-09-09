Marshall women’s basketball announces schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall women’s basketball program released the balance of its 2021-22 schedule Wednesday afternoon.
The Thundering Herd will have Nov. home dates against Bluefield State (9th), Morehead State (19th) and Wright State (30th), before welcoming Coppin State (4th) and Alderson Broaddus (15th) in December.
Wright State had a stellar 2020-21 campaign, amassing a 19-8 record, followed by a Horizon League Tournament title and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
The first road game will be at Radford on Nov. 14th. Marshall will then face a pair of Big Ten foes in Purdue and Michigan State on the 22nd and 28th, respectively.
The Spartans went 15-9 last season and made a run in the Big Ten tournament before falling to Iowa in the semifinals.
In December, the Herd will make trips to St. Bonaventure on December 12, followed by neutral games against Oakland (20th) and Akron (21st) in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.
“We are very excited about our 2021-22 schedule,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper.
“It is challenging, both in terms of the quality of teams we are playing and the fact that the dates mirror some of the difficult splits of a C-USA regular season.
“I know our team is excited about traveling to Las Vegas as the final preparation before the conference season tips off at home against Louisiana Tech.”
Marshall’s league slate was released in July.
The entire schedule is below.
2021-22 Marshall Women’s Basketball Conference USA Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 9 – BLUEFIELD STATE
Sunday, Nov. 14 – at Radford
Friday, Nov. 19 – MOREHEAD STATE
Monday, Nov. 22 – at Purdue
Sunday, Nov. 28 – at Michigan State
Tuesday, Nov. 30 – WRIGHT STATE
Saturday, Dec. 4 – COPPIN STATE
Sunday, Dec. 12 – at St. Bonaventure
Wednesday, Dec. 15 – ALDERSON BROADDUS
Monday, Dec. 20 – vs. Oakland (Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic)
Tuesday, Dec. 21 – vs. Akron (Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic)
Thursday, Dec. 30 – LOUISIANA TECH
Saturday, Jan. 1 – SOUTHERN MISS
Saturday, Jan. 8 – at Florida Atlantic
Thursday, Jan. 13 – at North Texas
Saturday, Jan. 15 – at Rice
Thursday, Jan. 20 – FIU
Saturday, Jan. 22 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Thursday, Jan. 27 – at Middle Tennessee
Saturday, Jan. 29 – at UAB
Thursday, February 3 – OLD DOMINION
Saturday, Feb. 5 – CHARLOTTE
Thursday, Feb. 10 – at FIU
Sunday, Feb. 13 – UTEP
Thursday, Feb. 17 – at Old Dominion
Saturday, Feb. 19 – at Charlotte
Thursday, Feb. 24 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Wednesday, March 2 – at WKU
Saturday, March 5 – WKU
