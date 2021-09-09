James Moore

May 23, 1946–Sept. 7, 2021

James “Jim” Moore, 75, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

The Lawrence County native was born May 23, 1946, a son of the late Wayne Moore and Edna (Russell) Moore.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores Moore and Joyce Rodgers and one brother Wayne Moore.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Shirley Harbolt Moore.

Mr. Moore was a 1965 graduate of Ironton High School and received his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Ohio University. He also received his Masters of Business Administration from Morehead State University and earned his CPA certificate in the State of Ohio.

He was retired from BASF Corporation after thirty years of service. Later, he worked at three CPA Firms in Huntington, West Virginia.

He was a member of the following: American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants, Association of MBA Executives, National Society of Public Accountants, Accreditation Council for Accountancy and Taxation and American Society of Notaries.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Dan Gallagher.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Wesley Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery Section L Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

