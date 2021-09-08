SVLL election of officers meeting to be Sept. 20
The Symmes Valley National Little League will conduct its end of the meeting and election of officers at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Depot Restaurant in Ironton. Anyone interested in becoming an officer is urged to attend.
For further information, contact Cody Bland at (740)547-9270.
