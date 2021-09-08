Lady Flyers drop tough decision to Minford, 2-1

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Sometimes it’s just how the ball bounces.

A fortunate bounce helped Minford score its first goal and the Lady Falcons needed it to beat the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 2-1 in a soccer game on Tuesday.

With 18:31 left in the first half, Minford broke the scoreless deadlock as a shot hit the top of the top bar of the net and bounced off the foot of Lyla Napier for an unassisted goal.

Minford scored its second goal when Ava Cronin scored on a kick from 18 yards away.

Despite being short-handed, the Lady Flyers didn’t quit as they scored with 30:03 on the clock as Lydia Sheridan fed Laiken Unger who took a long shot to score.

“Minford is a good fast team. They took 20 shots on goal and had six corner kicks,” said St. Joseph coach Dan Blair.

Turning in a stellar performance for the Lady Flyers was goalkeeper Riley Daniels who returned to the team for her first game and racked up 20 saves. Chloe Sheridan had 20 shots prevented.

St. Joseph will host Northwest at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Minford 1 1 = 2

St. Joseph 0 1 = 1

First Half

Mn – Lyla Napier (unassisted) 18:31

Second Half

Mn – Ava Cronin (unassisted) 36:12

SJ – Laiken Unger (assist Lydia Sheridan) 30:03

Saves – St. Joseph goalkeeper: Riley Daniels 20

Shots prevented – St. Joseph: Chloe Sheridan 20