September 10, 2021

  • 57°

Ironton in Bloom to have Second Saturday event

By Staff Reports

Published 12:22 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Ironton In Bloom is holding their  Second Saturday Treat Giveaway, from 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Ironton Farmers Market. They will be making fried bologna sandwiches with sweet onions and tomatoes as well as spaghetti squash. Stop by and see them while you are shopping the Farmers Market!

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you or anyone close to you been personally impacted by the opioid epidemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business