EDITORIAL: Action needed by governor

When students returned to school a few weeks ago, only one of the county’s districts was requiring masks, despite a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

As we heard from many at the time, this was not a policy that was going to be sustainable and, soon after, cases began appearing in the schools, forcing students into quarantine and requiring schools to shut down for days at a time.

As the numbers increased, boards quickly reversed their decision, and now all but one of the county’s districts are requiring facial coverings.

We are glad that the change was made and we hope this serves to remind all going forward to listen to the experts in the medical field.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the state department of health and the county health department have all strongly encouraged mask use. And, when all of these agencies are advising it, it is something that officials in Ohio should consider.

Gov. Mike DeWine has left masks optional for districts, but, in order to keep numbers down and keep students in school and safe, it is high time the governor implements a mask mandate for the state.

Opponents of this measure, mostly within the governor’s own party, have been a loud, but vocal minority, and may have dampened his urge to act, but this should not impact following the science.

It is our hope the governor puts politics aside and finds the courage to do what is right.