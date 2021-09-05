All Ohio counties now in red for COVID-19

All 88 counties in Ohio are now listed at the highest level of spread by the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

In its update to the nationwide county map on Thursday, the CDC moved Ashtabula County into the red listing for “high” transmission of the virus. Previously, it was the only county in the state not at that designation.

The situation is the same in the surrounding Tri-State, with all counties Kentucky and West Virginia in the red listing.

Overall, more than 90 percent of counties in the U.S. are listed at red.

In Ohio, 7,087 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, with 240 hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Hospital Association said that one out of every eight patients in the state is being treated for COVID, and that this is the case for one out of every five patients in intensive care in the state.