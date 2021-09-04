Freshmen spark SP girls’ 5-0 win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICTOHE — Youth was served.

The South Point Lady Pointers turned to their freshmen as they beat the Southeastern Lady Panthers 5-0 in a non-league soccer game on Saturday.

“The freshmen stepped up to win our game today,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.

“Our roster this year is 25 deep, but we had seven girls quarantined due to COVID exposures outside of soccer. So, the freshmen had to step up and boy did they.”

Freshman Jasmyn Jones recorded her first career hat trick and also added an assist as the Lady Pointers won their third straight.

Jones scored the first two goals with an assist on one goal from freshman Neveah Huff.

With five minutes left in the half, the two frosh switched roles as Huff scored her first career goal off an assist from Jones.

In the second half, Jones scored with an assist from senior Abby Broughton to give her the third goal needed for a hat trick.

“Abby is so good with the ball at her feet and able to find the open player,” said Jenkins. “We came out in the second half with the same intensity we had in the first half.”

Keilanee Montgomery was fouled outside of the box with eight minutes to play and Jaycie Walters made Zane Trace pay as she hit the free kick, her second free kick goal in as many games.

“Walters is clutch from around the 20-yard line,” said Jenkins.

South Point goalkeeper Whitney Mckenzi had 6 saves.

The Lady Pointers visit Fairland on Thursday.

South Point 3 2 = 5

Zane Trace 0 0 = 0

First Half

SP – Jasmyn Jones (assist Neveah Huff)

SP – Jasmyn Jones (unassisted)

SP – Neveah huff (assist Jasmyn Jones)

Second Half

SP – Jasmyn Jones (assist Abby Broughton)

SP – Jaycie Walters (free kick)

Saves – SP goalkeeper: Whitney Mckenzi 6