EmmaLee Henson

EmmaLee Freeman Henson, 80, of Chesapeake, died on Sept. 2, 2021.

Graveside service will be noon Thursday at Highlands Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Gary Selby officiating.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family can be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

