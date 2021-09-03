Arnold Runyon

Arnold Eugene “Gene” Runyon, 79, of Chesapeake, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine Runyon.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Visitation is 5-6 p.m. before the service on Wednesday.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.