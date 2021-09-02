September 4, 2021

Roy Preston Ray Jr.

Roy B. Preston Ray Jr., 60, of Bidwell, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

A visitation will be held 2–4 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

