Leland Spears

Leland Timothy Spears, 63, of Kitts Hill, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be spread with his wife’s ashes under the family tree, which is affectionately known as “The Beer Tree”.

