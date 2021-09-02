College Football Scores
College Football
Thursday’s Scores
EAST
American International 14, Millersville 9
Buffalo 69, Wagner 7
California (Pa.) 23, Fairmont St. 14
Delaware 34, Maine 24
New Hampshire 27, Stony Brook 21
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 24, Mississippi College 0
Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19
Austin Peay 30, Chattanooga 20
Chowan 30, Mars Hill 24, OT
Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14
Delta St. 48, Bethel (Tenn.) 14
FIU 48, LIU 10
Kennesaw St. 35, Reinhardt 25
Mercer 69, Point (Ga.) 0
Murray St. 35, MVSU 0
NC State 45, South Florida 0
Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14
Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6
West Georgia 45, Carson-Newman 7
Wingate 30, Shaw 7
MIDWEST
Angelo St. 40, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20
Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21
Capital 41, Defiance 7
Drake 45, WV Wesleyan 3
Gannon 28, Northwood (Mich.) 21, OT
Lakeland 28, Illinois College 18
Minnesota St. 40, Northern St. 34, OT
Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31
S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21
Shepherd 35, Ohio Dominican 30
Slippery Rock 24, Wayne St. (Mich.) 21
Trine 52, Manchester 14
Washburn 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 12
Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41, OT
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 47, 3
SE Oklahoma 38, Arkansas Tech 20
UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17
FAR WEST
Colorado Mines 42, W. Oregon 3
New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17
Stroud expected to lead Buckeyes to win
Jim Naveau jnaveau@limanews.com COLUMBUS – If history is any indicator, Ohio State fans should not worry too much about quarterback... read more