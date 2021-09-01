Reds, Cards to play DH; Reds acquire DeShields

CINCINNATI (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of heavy rain.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will be the rescheduled one and start at 1:10 p.m. and the second one starts at 6:40 p.m. Both will be seven-inning games.

The Cardinals beat the Reds 3-1 in the series opener on Monday to move within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for second place in the NL Central and for the second NL wild-card playoff spot.

In an off the field move, the Reds obtained minor league outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Boston Red Sox for cash on Tuesday.

DeShields was with Boston’s Triple-A team in Worcester and was assigned to the Reds’ top minor league team in Louisville.

The 29-year old DeShields provides outfield depth for the Reds, who started Tuesday in the second NL wild-card spot.

DeShields has six years of big league experience. He was with Cleveland last year after spending the previous five seasons with Texas. He has a .246 batting average, a .326 on-base percentage and 109 stolen bases in 576 games.