Chris Head

Chris Daniel Head, 59, of Hurricane, West Virginia, died on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ash Head.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.