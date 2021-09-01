Brad Williamson

Brad Derick Williamson, 40, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Peter Barkley officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.