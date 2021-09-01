Area High School Football Schedule

Friday’s Games

Fairland at Ironton

Coal Grove at Meigs

Rock Hill at Oak Hill

Chesapeake at Symmes Valley

River Valley at South Point

Cincinnati Deer Park at Portsmouth

Gallipolis is open

Sciotoville East at South Gallia

Huntington Ross at Northwest

Wellston at Minford

Piketon at Lucasville Valley

Waverly at Chillicothe Unioto

Portsmouth West at Adena

Russell, Ky. at Wheelersburg

Saturday’s Games

Ridgedale vs. Green (at Wheelersburg)

Portsmouth Notre Dame at Lancaster Fisher Catholic

Beaver Eastern at Southeastern

Cincinnati Moeller at East Central, Ind.

Results from Aug. 27-28

Ironton 13, Jackson 10

Coal Grove 54, Beaver Eastern 8

Fairland 55, Oak Hill 7

Minford 33, Chesapeake 0

Symmes Valley 28, Reedsville Eastern 12

Alexander 14, South Point 8

Rock Hill vs. Dayton Meadowdale canceled

Lancaster Fisher Catholic 42, Green 8

Portsmouth 34, Portsmouth West 7

Gallipolis 34, Athens 0

Sciotoville East 40, Manchester 8

Lucasville Valley 28, Northwest 21

Ports. Notre Dame 41, Fairfield Christian 0

Waverly 42, Johnstown-Monroe 14

Wheelersburg 26, Chillicothe 3

Cin. Moeller 42, Day. Chaminade Julienne 28