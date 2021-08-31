September 1, 2021

  • 72°

Roney Hunt

By Obituaries

Published 11:52 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Roney Hunt

Roney Dean Hunt, 64, of South Point, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Concord Nursing Facility in Wheelersburg.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with his brother, Kevin Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, West Virginia.

Friends may visit from 1–2 p.m. before the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died Tuesday at age 80. What is your favorite song by the band?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business