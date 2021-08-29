Commission recognizes Fairland girls softball team team

The Lawrence County Commission honored the Fairland Girls 9-11 Softball Team, presenting them with a certificate of appreciation at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

“They were our state champs and we’re very proud of them,” Commission President DeAnna Holliday said. “We always like to recognize our youth and their accomplishments.”

Holliday said a copy of the certificate was presented to each member of the team at a gathering on Sunday.

The commission also heard from Lawrence County Auditor Paul David Knipp, who informed them that settlement checks had been sent out.

Knipp explained that, after the second half of property taxes are collected in July, between the auditor’s office and the county treasurer, these funds are then sent out to school districts and townships.

There were no commissioners’ reports in the short meeting, which ended with an executive session, with no action taken.

In other business, the commission:

• Approved new floodplain permits for filling and grading and paving projects for the Lawrence County Engineer’s Office at various locations around the county.

• Renewed floodplain permits for McSweeney’s Mill & Mine Service, – filling and grading project located at 7860 County Road 5, Lawrence County Engineer – filling and grading, culverts, ditching and general maintenance projects located on all County Road R.O.W., Ice Creek Land Company/Preston Development- filling and grading project located on County Road 24 and County Road 181, Rome Township – grading, culverts, paving and maintenance projects located on all Township Road R.O.W., Donovan Watson – filling and grading and stream maintenance projects located after 2809 County Road 37 and Richard L. Ingles-Stream maintenance project located at 23219 State Route 141.

• Approved the status change for Sara Aldridge from part time EMT to full time EMT, effective for August.

• Approved the appointment of Bill Allen to the Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission for a three-year term, beginning July 31 and ending June 30, 2024.