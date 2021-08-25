Valley Health welcomes school-based counselor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Valley Health Systems has Kala Michels to Valley Health Systems, Inc. Michels’s addition to the School-Based Health Centers provider team brings counseling to the centers at Wayne High/Middle School and Spring Valley High School.

Kala Michels received her Master of Social Work from West Virginia University.

She is a certified Licensed Certified Social Worker and will be working with teens and adolescents enrolled at the School Based Health Centers to address anxiety, depression, grief, and other issues that youth may face.

With over 15 years of experience, Michels brings a vast amount of knowledge with her to help provide therapy services to the youth population.

“Adding the Behavioral Health service line to our School Based Health Centers is just another way Valley Health is working to serve all members of our communities,” Matthew Weimer, MD, chief medical officer, said. “By having clinical support in the environment where children sometimes struggle the most, we can make a real difference in providing comprehensive health, body and mind, to the student population.”

Michels, a Wayne native, has provided counseling and social work services to the area since 2006.

In her personal time, she takes care of the many animals on her farm and loves to be outdoors with her family.

Valley Health Systems Inc. has six School Based Health Centers, providing services that range from acute illnesses like colds, to comprehensive exams, immunizations, sports physicals, and now behavioral health. Our School Based Health Centers accept Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance and offers patient discounts for those who financially qualify