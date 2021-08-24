August 25, 2021

Mildred Bowen

By Obituaries

Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Mildred Bowen

Mildred Marie Bowen, 85, of Crown City, died on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be noone Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

