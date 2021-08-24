August 25, 2021

  • 77°

Mary Ferguson

By Obituaries

Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Mary Ferguson

Mary Ferguson, 59, of Crown City, died on Sunday Aug. 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her loving husband Marvin Ferguson.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The fall election campaign is kicking off, with this year’s races comprised of city and village council seats, as well as township trustees. How satisfied are you with your local government body?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business