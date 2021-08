Sandra Woods

Sandra Maynard Woods, 75, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerahome.com.