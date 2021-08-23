August 25, 2021

  • 77°

Gary McClellan

By Obituaries

Published 10:43 am Monday, August 23, 2021

Gary McClellan

Gary Lee McClellan, 84, of Franklin Furnace, died on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Stapleton) McClellan.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Jared Hineman officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday evening from 5–7 p.m. at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the McClellan family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The fall election campaign is kicking off, with this year’s races comprised of city and village council seats, as well as township trustees. How satisfied are you with your local government body?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business