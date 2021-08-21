August 22, 2021

KDMC offers Saturday morning sports clinic

By Staff Reports

Published 1:20 am Saturday, August 21, 2021

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY – King’s Daughters Sports Medicine will offer a Saturday morning sports clinic from 8-10 a.m. every Saturday from Aug. 28 through Nov. 20.

The clinic will be offered at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties — Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Medical Plaza B, Suite G30, Ashland.

No appointment is necessary. Insurance will be billed. The specialized, comprehensive services provided by King’s Daughters Sports Medicine include diagnostic imaging, primary care sports medicine physician, and sport specific rehabilitation programs.

For more information, please call 606-327-0036.

