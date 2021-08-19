Scoreboard
H.S. scores
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Thursday’s Football Scores
Akr. Hoban 38, Bishop Sycamore 0
Ashland Crestview 45, Loudonville 25
Bainbridge Paint Valley 35, Blanchester 7
Barnesville 17, Rayland Buckeye 14
Bellaire 34, Hannibal River 14
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 6
Can. Cent. Cath. 28, Massillon Perry 26, OT
Canfield 24, Poland Seminary 12
Cin. Gamble Montessori 31, Hamilton New Miami 0
Cin. Princeton 58, Cin. Anderson 45
Conneaut 41, Ashtabula Edgewood 6
Defiance 7, Napoleon 0
Dover 43, Mentor Lake Cath. 7
Eaton 32, Greenville 18
Jackson 42, Logan 7
Kent Roosevelt 6, Akr. Firestone 0
Kettering Fairmont 16, Kettering Alter 7
Lexington 45, Ontario 0
Lima Shawnee 20, Lima Cent. Cath. 13
Lima Sr. 60, Tol. Bowsher 0
Navarre Fairless 29, Magnolia Sandy Valley 28, OT
Portsmouth 35, Lucasville Valley 3
Ravenna SE 40, Jeromesville Hillsdale 14
Riverside Stebbins 55, Spring. NW 14
Salem 38, Columbiana Crestview 13
Sarahsville Shenandoah 28, Newcomerstown 7
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 24, Cin. Taft 20
Sycamore Mohawk 33, Tiffin Calvert 7
Tol. Whitmer 49, Tol. Start 18
Warren Howland 6, Niles McKinley 0
Youngs. Ursuline 62, Bishop Hartley 58
Reds’ linescore
Thursday’s Linescore
Miami 000 100 000 — 1 8 0
Cincinnati 000 400 20x — 6 9 0
Neidert, Detwiler (6), Mitchell (7) and Jackson; L.Castillo, Lorenzen (8), Santillan (9) and Stephenson. W–L.Castillo 7-12. L–Neidert 1-2. HRs–Cincinnati, Votto (27).
NFL schedule
National Football League
Preseason Schedule
Thursday’s Games
New England 35, Philadelphia 0
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Votto slams 3-run HR as Reds roll by Marlins, 6-1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto slammed a three-run homer, Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Cincinnati... read more