August 17, 2021

Sylvia Hunt

By Obituaries

Published 11:27 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Sylvia Deann Hunt, 83, of South Point, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

