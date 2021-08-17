August 17, 2021

  • 75°

Olivia Thompson

By Obituaries

Published 10:56 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Olivia Thompson

 

Olivia Lee Jones Thompson, 38, of Russell, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by husband, Robert Harold Thompson Jr.

A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Resurrection Hope U.M. Church, 617 Wyanoke St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is honored to assist the Thompson family.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

