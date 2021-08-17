August 17, 2021

Johnny Day

Johnny Day

Johnny (John) Dow Day, 60, of Cocoa Florida, died on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021 after a battle with Brain Cancer.

Funeral service will be held noon Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 625 County Road 775, Proctorville, with Pastor David Henderson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with Pastor David Henderson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in John’s honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

