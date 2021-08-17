Georgianna Delawder

Nov. 25, 1930–Aug. 13, 2021

Georgianna Delawder of Ironton, died at Harbor Health Care, Ironton, on Aug. 13, 2021.

Born in Lawrence County, on Nov. 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Mark and Georgia Thompson Delawder.

Georgianna was a 1949 graduate of Coal Grove High School and retired from Panasonic Company in New Jersey.

Georgianna was well liked by all who came in contact with her.

In her younger years, she worked in the church in New Jersey with the youth.

She is survived by one sister, Vonna Moore, of South Point; special friend, Paula Bellomy; and several nephews and nieces in New York and the Midwest.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles Delawder, Milton Delawder, Marting Delawder, Gilbert Delawder and Dale Delawder.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Delawder family.

