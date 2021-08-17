FOOD: Heirloom Tomato Mozzarella Salad, Maple-Glazed Black Pepper Chops

Heirloom Tomato Mozzarella Salad

• 2 1/2 pounds heirloom tomatoes,

mixed varieties

• 1/4 cup good quality extra-virgin olive oil

• kosher salt, to taste

• freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 1/4 cup micro basil (or 1 dozen basil leaves,

sliced and torn), divided

• 2 large balls fresh mozzarella, cut into wedges

• flaked sea salt

Slice tomatoes into 3/4- to 1-inch thick wedges. In large bowl, add tomatoes, olive oil, kosher salt, pepper and half the basil. Toss and allow to marinate 2 minutes. Arrange tomatoes and mozzarella on serving plate, alternating each. Pour marinating liquid over tomatoes and mozzarella. Garnish with remaining basil and sprinkle with sea salt and pepper.

Serve with Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay. Chardonnay’s flavors of orchard fruit complement the sweetness of late summer tomatoes.

Maple-Glazed Black Pepper Chops

• 3 tablespoons butter

• 3 tablespoons minced shallots

• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic

• 2 teaspoons cracked black pepper

• 6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 1/4 cup dark agave nectar

• 1/4 cup maple syrup

• 2 teaspoons sea salt, plus extra for seasoning

• 4 Smithfield bone-in New York pork chops, 1-inch thick

In small saucepan, combine butter, shallots, thyme, garlic and pepper. Cook over low heat until garlic has browned. Stir in vinegar, agave nectar, maple syrup and salt; heat until slightly thickened. Remove pan from heat.

Heat charcoal grill to medium; lightly oil grates. Lightly sprinkle surface of chops with sea salt; grill 6 minutes per side.

Brush glaze on both sides of chops and grill until internal temperature reaches 150 F and glaze is caramelized.