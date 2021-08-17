FOOD: Heirloom Tomato Mozzarella Salad, Maple-Glazed Black Pepper Chops
Heirloom Tomato Mozzarella Salad
• 2 1/2 pounds heirloom tomatoes,
mixed varieties
• 1/4 cup good quality extra-virgin olive oil
• kosher salt, to taste
• freshly ground black pepper, to taste
• 1/4 cup micro basil (or 1 dozen basil leaves,
sliced and torn), divided
• 2 large balls fresh mozzarella, cut into wedges
• flaked sea salt
Slice tomatoes into 3/4- to 1-inch thick wedges. In large bowl, add tomatoes, olive oil, kosher salt, pepper and half the basil. Toss and allow to marinate 2 minutes. Arrange tomatoes and mozzarella on serving plate, alternating each. Pour marinating liquid over tomatoes and mozzarella. Garnish with remaining basil and sprinkle with sea salt and pepper.
Serve with Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay. Chardonnay’s flavors of orchard fruit complement the sweetness of late summer tomatoes.
Maple-Glazed Black Pepper Chops
• 3 tablespoons butter
• 3 tablespoons minced shallots
• 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
• 2 teaspoons minced garlic
• 2 teaspoons cracked black pepper
• 6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 1/4 cup dark agave nectar
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 2 teaspoons sea salt, plus extra for seasoning
• 4 Smithfield bone-in New York pork chops, 1-inch thick
In small saucepan, combine butter, shallots, thyme, garlic and pepper. Cook over low heat until garlic has browned. Stir in vinegar, agave nectar, maple syrup and salt; heat until slightly thickened. Remove pan from heat.
Heat charcoal grill to medium; lightly oil grates. Lightly sprinkle surface of chops with sea salt; grill 6 minutes per side.
Brush glaze on both sides of chops and grill until internal temperature reaches 150 F and glaze is caramelized.
