Sherry Royce

Sherry Diana Royce 71, of Proctorville, died on Friday Aug. 13, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Funeral Service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. Wednesday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

