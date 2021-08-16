August 17, 2021

Mary Finley

By Obituaries

Published 1:40 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

Mary Finley

Mary Lou Finley, 88, of Franklin Furnace, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Private family services will be held at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow the funeral service at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, Kentucky.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

