Reds Hall of Fame induction to feature Legends Game

CINCINNATI — On August 27, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore will honor legendary broadcaster Marty Brennaman with a special celebration at Great American Ball Park.

This year’s event will include an Induction Ceremony presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett as well as a Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game featuring Reds Hall of Famers and other Reds alumni on the field.

Reserved tickets are just $15. Fans are encouraged to buy early for the best available seating.

Bally Sports Ohio/Reds broadcaster Jim Day will emcee the evening’s festivities. Gates for general admission tickets are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m., with the on-field Induction Ceremony scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m., followed by the Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game.

Each ticket includes:

A ticket for the Reds vs. Pirates game on Monday, September 20

A voucher to visit the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore

A commemorative scorecard for the Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game

Purchase your tickets today to be there for the largest gathering of Reds alumni ever, all in celebration of Marty Brennaman.

Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game “Selection Show”

Bally Sports Ohio will broadcast a Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game “Selection Show” featuring honorary managers Johnny Bench and Barry Larkin, who will draft players for their respective teams.

The “Selection Show” will air during the August edition of “Access Reds.”

Legends Game Rosters

