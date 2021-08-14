MU adds Kennedy, Rumshock to support staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall head football coach Charles Huff announced on Thursday that Catherine Kennedy and Mathew Rumshock have joined the program in two support roles.

Kennedy will serve as the Thundering Herd’s Director of On-Campus Recruiting, while Rumshock will be the program’s Director of Video Services.

Kennedy, a native of Paramus, N.J., graduated from Alabama in May of 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration. In May of 2021, she completed her Master of Science in Hospitality Management, with a concentration in sports business at Alabama.

While with the Crimson Tide, she served on the Student Recruitment Team from February 2018 to August 2019 before joining the school’s football program as a Recruiting Operations Intern.

Rumshock also comes to Huntington from Tuscaloosa where he was a Video Operations Assistant for the Tide for the past three years.

The Greensburg, Pa., native graduated from West Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in 2017, where he was a member of the Mountaineers’ video staff throughout his collegiate career.