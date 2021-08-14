Aug. 30 event to focus on addiction crisis

A national group is making an Ironton stop for a tour aimed at tackling the opioid crisis.

The Briermost Foundation provides safe, sober and supportive housing to women in recovery from drugs and alcohol, and says they provide purpose in living through learning and training opportunities.

The group has scheduled an event on its Road to Recovery tour for 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the Ironton Farmers Market.

“This summer, we’re on the road to reduce the stigma of addiction and bring recovery resources where they are needed most: into the community,” the group said in a news release. “We’ll drive an RV across 23 counties in Ohio to host a series of local recovery events. Each event will engage the community to record their hope-filled stories and connect them with local recovery resources and organizations.”

The group said that “addiction affects all of our communities.”

“The consequences of addiction reach far beyond the addict,” they said. “It is a physical, emotional and spiritual illness. Addiction does not discriminate. It knows no socioeconomic boundaries. It affects every gender, every race and every generation. Recovery is possible. We’ve been there. Done that. And we want to help others recover and live their fullest lives.”

The group asks those in recovery to share their stories.

“If you are currently in recovery, are a past or current recovery housing resident, are the neighbor of a recovery house, are a friend of a person in recovery or are a family member of a person in recovery, we’d love to hear your story!” they said.

For more information, visit www.briermost.org, email info@briermost.org, call 440-296-5955, or find the group on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

The Ironton Farmers Market is located at 218 S. Second St.