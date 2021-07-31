Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold global event

Breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.

Since 1897, summer conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses have been held yearly at stadiums, arenas, event centers and theaters across the United States.

Free of charge and open to the community, delegates attending these multi-day events filled hotels and restaurants in the host cites. Viewing an uplifting Bible-based program was a highlight of their year and gave attendees the opportunity to reunite with old friends and make new friends.

In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event.

This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries.

Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.

The first session became available for streaming or download beginning June 28.

The potential risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year.

However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship—even virtually—as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others.

The program is free and accessible to all. For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at 718-560-5600 or pid@jw.org.