Debra Earnest

April 11, 1957–Friday, July 9, 2021

Debra Jean Earnest, 65, of Corona, California, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Marshall Medical Center in Pacerville, California.

The Kentucky native was born April 11, 1957, the daughter of James Wesley Ellis and the late Edna Christine Simmons.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Earnest.

Mrs. Earnest was a graduate of Paul Blazer High School and was a certified nursing assistant for Corona Community Hospital and other senior assisted living establishments.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Kailie Earnest and Kathleen Earnest; and grandchildren, Paul Ross, Timothy Holt, Hazel Ross and Matan Rojem.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Simmons.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday evening from 5–6 p.m. at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.