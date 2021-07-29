Sharon Bryant

Sharon Rose Bryant, 73, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home.

Graveside will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.– noon at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.