July 29, 2021

Roy Miller

Published 3:01 pm Thursday, July 29, 2021

 

Roy Miller

Roy “Don” Miller, 89, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Chaplain Wes Balmer, his great nephew, officiating.

Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

