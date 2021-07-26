Brenda Collingsworth

Brenda Collingsworth, 67, of South Point, died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with pastors Jeremy Simpson and Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow at Ice Creek Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may visit 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

